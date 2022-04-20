Left Menu

Amritsar: Smuggler arrested with drones, arms

A 39-year-old man allegedly involved in the smuggling of heroin from across the border has been arrested, police said here on Wednesday. In a statement, police said Jagjit Singh is the resident of Havelia village, located on the India-Pakistan border.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:40 IST
Amritsar: Smuggler arrested with drones, arms
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old man allegedly involved in the smuggling of heroin from across the border has been arrested, police said here on Wednesday. Two drones, a .30 bore caliber pistol, two magazines, eight live cartridges, two mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from him, said police. In a statement, police said Jagjit Singh is the resident of Havelia village, located on the India-Pakistan border. He was nabbed in the Chehertha area of Amritsar. The accused, who allegedly had links with some Pakistani smugglers, has been facing several cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022