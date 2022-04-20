Amritsar: Smuggler arrested with drones, arms

A 39-year-old man allegedly involved in the smuggling of heroin from across the border has been arrested, police said here on Wednesday. Two drones, a .30 bore caliber pistol, two magazines, eight live cartridges, two mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from him, said police. In a statement, police said Jagjit Singh is the resident of Havelia village, located on the India-Pakistan border. He was nabbed in the Chehertha area of Amritsar. The accused, who allegedly had links with some Pakistani smugglers, has been facing several cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

