Left Menu

Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold concealed in rectum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:51 IST
Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold concealed in rectum
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested by the customs officials here for allegedly smuggling gold valued around Rs 30 lakh into the country by concealing it inside a wig worn by him and in rectum, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Delhi airport on Monday from Abu Dhabi.

Detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three pouches wrapped with an adhesive tape having a gross weight of 686 grams which were concealed inside the wig worn by him (one pouch) and inside his rectum (two capsule-shaped pouch), the statement issued by the Delhi customs said.

The gold, worth Rs 30.55 lakh, hidden inside these pouches was seized and the passenger holding an Indian passport was arrested, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022