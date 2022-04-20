Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold concealed in rectum
- Country:
- India
A man has been arrested by the customs officials here for allegedly smuggling gold valued around Rs 30 lakh into the country by concealing it inside a wig worn by him and in rectum, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Delhi airport on Monday from Abu Dhabi.
Detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three pouches wrapped with an adhesive tape having a gross weight of 686 grams which were concealed inside the wig worn by him (one pouch) and inside his rectum (two capsule-shaped pouch), the statement issued by the Delhi customs said.
The gold, worth Rs 30.55 lakh, hidden inside these pouches was seized and the passenger holding an Indian passport was arrested, it said.
