Left Menu

While granting bail, MP HC asks accused to plant trees and tend to them

In the order dated April 13, the HC directed Sharma to plant ten saplings -- fruit trees or Neem or Peepul -- and take care of them.The accused can plant the saplings at a place of his choice but he shall secure them at his own expense, the judge said.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:35 IST
While granting bail, MP HC asks accused to plant trees and tend to them
  • Country:
  • India

The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to an accused in an attempt to murder case on the condition of planting trees.

Justice Anand Pathak granted Rinku Sharma bail on a personal bond of Rs one lakh last week. In the order dated April 13, the HC directed Sharma to plant ten saplings -- fruit trees or Neem or Peepul -- and take care of them.

The accused can plant the saplings at a place of his choice but he shall secure them at his own expense, the judge said. Sharma shall produce pictures of the plants within 30 days, the order said.

He was also asked to submit a report about the health of the trees every three months during the next six months.

Any lapse on his part can deprive him of the benefit of bail, the high court warned.

This condition was laid down because the accused expressed desire to do community service voluntarily, the judge said. PTI ADU KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022