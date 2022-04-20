Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:36 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Scoreboard Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal b Mustafizur 24 S Dhawan c Pant b Lalit Yadav 9 J Bairstow c Mustafizur b Khaleel Ahmed 9 L Livingstone st Pant b Axar 2 Jitesh Sharma lbw Axar 32 Shahrukh Khan c Pant b Khaleel Ahmed 12 K Rabada b Kuldeep Yadav 2 Nathan Ellis b Kuldeep Yadav 0 Rahul Chahar c Rovman Powell b Lalit Yadav 12 Arshdeep Singh run out (Pant) 9 Vaibhav Arora not out 2 Extras (lb-1, w-1) 2 Total (All out in 20 Overs) 115 Fall of Wickets: 1-33, 2-35, 3-46, 4-54, 5-85, 6-90,7-90, 8-92, 9-108 Bowling: Shardul Thakur 2-0-20-0, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-21-2, Lalit Yadav 2-0-11-2, Mustafizur 4-0-28-1, Axar 4-0-10-2, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-24-2.

Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Nathan Ellis b Rahul Chahar 41 David Warner not out 60 Sarfaraz Khan not out 12 Extras (w-6) 6 Total (For 1 wkts, 10.3 Ov) 119 Fall of Wickets: 1-83.

Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 2-0-31-0, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-35-0, Arshdeep Singh 1-0-17-0, Nathan Ellis 2-0-15-0, Rahul Chahar 2.3-0-21-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

