Left Menu

MP: Speeding dumper kills three near Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:47 IST
MP: Speeding dumper kills three near Indore
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including a girl, were killed and as many others injured on Wednesday when a dumper mowed them down while they were having food on the roadside near here, a police official said.

The victims were consuming food by sitting near a garden when they were on their way to Manglia from Khargone, he said. ''Suddenly, a dumper mowed them down, in which a woman, a girl and a man were killed on the spot,'' the official of Tejaji Nagar police station said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The deceased were identified as Gabru Yadav, Anita Rathore and Sarika, but their age could not be known.

The driver of the dumper fled after the incident, he said, adding the police later recovered the vehicle and further probe into the incident was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022