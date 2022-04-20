Left Menu

Justice Rajiv Gupta recuses himself from hearing two cases against Mukhtar Ansari

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:56 IST
Justice Rajiv Gupta recuses himself from hearing two cases against Mukhtar Ansari
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Rajiv Gupta of Allahabad High Court has recused himself from hearing two criminal cases filed against mafia-turned-politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari who is presently lodged in Banda jail.

One of these cases was filed under the Gangsters’ Act and is pending in Azamgarh, and another relating to the alleged misuse of vidhayak nidhi (MLA’s fund) is pending in Mau. Gupta passed these orders when two separate petitions were presented before him.

On April 18, he released the case relating to alleged misuse of MLA’s fund.

In a second order passed on April 20, Gupta released the case filed under the Gangsters’ Act.

In his two separate orders, Gupta directed the registry of court to place these matters before the Chief Justice of the court, who will nominate any other court to hear these cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022