Left Menu

Russia finmin urged G20 not to politicize dialogue between members -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 00:19 IST
Russia finmin urged G20 not to politicize dialogue between members -RIA

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Wednesday urged the Group of 20 not to politicize dialogue between member states and warned them of the risk of undermining confidence in the global monetary and financial system, RIA news agency said.

Top finance officials from Britain, the United States and Canada walked out of a meeting when Russian representatives spoke, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022