Russia finmin urged G20 not to politicize dialogue between members -RIA
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 00:19 IST
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Wednesday urged the Group of 20 not to politicize dialogue between member states and warned them of the risk of undermining confidence in the global monetary and financial system, RIA news agency said.
Top finance officials from Britain, the United States and Canada walked out of a meeting when Russian representatives spoke, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier.
