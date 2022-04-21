Left Menu

BJP worker shot dead in east Delhi's Ghazipur

A 42-year-old BJP member was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhis Ghazipur area, police said.The deceased, identified as Jeetu Choudhary, was the secretary of BJPs Mayur Vihar district unit, they said.According to police, the incident took place around 8.15 pm.The beat staff of Ghazipur Police Station during patrolling noticed a gathering near Mayur Vihar area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 00:20 IST
BJP worker shot dead in east Delhi's Ghazipur
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old BJP member was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said.

The deceased, identified as Jeetu Choudhary, was the secretary of BJP’s Mayur Vihar district unit, they said.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.15 pm.

The beat staff of Ghazipur Police Station during patrolling noticed a gathering near Mayur Vihar area. When he reached there, a man was found lying on the road in front of his house with gunshot wound. He was shifted to a nearby hospital by the people where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that a case under appropriate sections has been registered and police is searching for the killers. A Crime team inspected the scene of the crime and found a few empty cartridges and other important evidence, she said.

Police is scanning the CCTV footages and has asked eyewitnesses to come forward to help it figure out the sequence of events, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022