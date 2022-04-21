2 owners of guest house in Gurugram booked for using forged signature of police officer

Two owners of a guest house in Gurugram have been booked for allegedly using the forged signature of former DCP-East Maqsood Ahmed in the facility's arrival-departure register, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light when police personnel of the area, during a routine check, examined the register of the Moon Light Inn guest house in Sector 38 on the night of April 17, they said.

A certificate pasted on the first page of the register had the signature of Ahmed who was transferred from Gurugram on February 13.

During further investigation, the certificate was not found registered with the SIS branch, according to a complaint filed by ASI Anil Kumar.

''The guest house owners Ashwani and Pankaj Mohan did not comply with the conditions for running the guest house. They used a fake certificate of the police department,'' the complaint stated.

''The accused made the forged document by scanning and editing an old certificate. We are conducting raids and the accused guest house owners will be nabbed soon,'' said Inspector Dinesh Kumar, the SHO of Sadar police station.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the duo under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), police said.

