Ukraine ready to hold special talks with Russia in Mariupol - negotiator
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 01:41 IST
Ukraine is ready to hold a "special round of negotiations" with Russia in the besieged city of Mariupol without any conditions, negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Wednesday.
He said the talks could be "one on one. Two on two. To save our guys, (the far right) Azov (battalion), military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mariupol
- Mykhailo Podolyak
- Russia
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain says heavy fighting, Russian air strikes continue in Ukraine's Mariupol
1,60,000 remain trapped in Mariupol: British defence officials
Mariupol mayor puts the number of dead at over 5,000
Over 100,000 people still need urgent evacuation from Ukraine's besieged Mariupol, says mayor
Mariupol mayor puts the number of dead at over 5,000