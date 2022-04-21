Left Menu

Walkout by U.S., others did not derail G20 meeting's focus, Indonesia's Indrawati says

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 02:12 IST
Walkout by U.S., others did not derail G20 meeting's focus, Indonesia's Indrawati says

A walkout by officials from the United States, Britain and Canada over Russia's participation in a meeting of finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies did not derail the meeting's focus on finding common ground to address headwinds confronting global growth, the body's chair said on Wednesday.

Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who chaired the meeting, said the walkout during the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting was "not a total surprise" and was not disruptive to the group's wider discussion.

"I am confident this will not erode cooperation or the importance of the G20 forum," Indrawati said at a press conference following the meeting. (Reporting By Dan Burns, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communications: CESSI

Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communicati...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022