Walkout by U.S., others did not derail G20 meeting's focus, Indonesia's Indrawati says

A walkout by officials from the United States, Britain and Canada over Russia's participation in a meeting of finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies did not derail the meeting's focus on finding common ground to address headwinds confronting global growth, the body's chair said on Wednesday.

Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who chaired the meeting, said the walkout during the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting was "not a total surprise" and was not disruptive to the group's wider discussion.

"I am confident this will not erode cooperation or the importance of the G20 forum," Indrawati said at a press conference following the meeting. (Reporting By Dan Burns, Editing by Franklin Paul)

