Biden expected to visit S.Korea in May for summit with incoming president Yoon

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to visit South Korea next month for a summit with the country's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol, a person familiar with the matter said. Yoon is set to take office on May 10, after winning a closely contested election on March 9. The source, who declined to be identified citing the sensitive nature of the matter, said the exact schedule of the visit has not been finalised.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 07:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 07:59 IST
The source, who declined to be identified citing the sensitive nature of the matter, said the exact schedule of the visit has not been finalised. South Korea's DongA Ilbo newspaper said Biden will likely arrive on May 20 for a three-day stay before departing to Japan to take part in a summit of the Quad group of countries that includes the United States, India, Australia and Japan.

Yoon's transition team declined to comment on the report. The planned visit comes after North Korea restarted tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) last month, and amid signs that it may be preparing to resume nuclear testing.

