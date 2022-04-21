3 soldiers injured in gunfight with militants in J-K's Baramulla
Further details shall follow, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.
Three soldiers were injured in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.
Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
''In the initial exchange of fire, 03 #soldiers received minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.
