Encounter in J-K's Baramulla, terrorist killed

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed while three soldiers were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

''In the initial exchange of fire, 03 #soldiers received minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter. In the ensuing gunfight, one LeT terrorist was killed, the official said.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered, the official said, adding the operation is in progress.

