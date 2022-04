BRIEF-Trade pact between India, UAE takes effect May 1, UAE minister says

* UAE'S MINISTER OF STATE FOR FOREIGN TRADE THANI AL ZEYOUDI SAYS INDIA AND UAE'S COMPREHENSIVE ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP TRADE AGREEMENT (CEPA) WILL COME INTO EFFECT ON MAY 1, 2022 - TWITTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

