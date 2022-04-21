Left Menu

President Kovind greets bureaucrats on Civil Services Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday extended greetings to civil servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day and said that they have contributed to India's emergence as a leading nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 12:12 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday extended greetings to civil servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day and said that they have contributed to India's emergence as a leading nation. "My best wishes to all civil servants, past and present, on Civil Services Day. They have contributed to India's emergence as a leading nation. I urge them to continue serving India with utmost dedication and, as Sardar Patel had exhorted them, with a spirit of public service," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan today on behalf of the President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished all Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day. "Best wishes to all Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day. In different terrains and across different sectors, they are working tirelessly to help our citizens and enhance national progress. May they keep serving the nation with the same zeal," PM Modi, said in a tweet today.

Every year, April 21 is observed as National Civil Service Day. The civil service in India includes Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the central Group A and Group B services in the country. The first National Civil Service Day was observed on April 21, 1947. This day was inaugurated by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. (ANI)

