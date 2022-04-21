Left Menu

Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

Fire breaks out at a chemical plant in the Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday morning, Palghar fire Department said.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 12:21 IST
Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar
Visual from Spot (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Fire breaks out at a chemical plant in the Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday morning, Palghar fire Department said.

Fire fighting operation is underway. No casualties have been reported so far, the officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

