Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar
Fire breaks out at a chemical plant in the Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday morning, Palghar fire Department said.
ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 12:21 IST
Fire fighting operation is underway. No casualties have been reported so far, the officials said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
