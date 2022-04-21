Maha: prisoners released before time from Nashik prison; three suspended

Two officials and a clerk have been suspended for allegedly altering records and facilitating early release of at least three inmates of the Nashik Road Central Prison here.

A First Information Report (FIR) has also been registered against them, police sources said on Thursday. No arrest has been made yet.

Following an inquiry, Additional Director General and Inspector General of Police ordered their suspension earlier this week, sources said.

The suspended personnel altered the records using whitener to increase the time three of the inmates had spent in judicial remand, the relaxation in prison term given to them and reduced the time they had spent outside the prison, sources said.

As a result, these inmates were released before the completion of sentence.

Jail officers Shyamrao Ashruba Gite and Madhav Kamaji Khairge, and clerk Suresh Jairam Daberao were suspended. A case of cheating the government has been registered against the three with Nashik Road police station and further investigation is on.

