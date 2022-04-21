Russia says it hit 1,001 targets in Ukraine overnight
Updated: 21-04-2022
Russian missiles and artillery struck 1,001 military targets in Ukraine overnight, including 162 firing positions, the country's Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
Russian forces and Russian-backed separatists have also taken full control of the town of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine, the ministry said.
