Assam: Man, arrested in rape case, injured in police firing while trying to escape

He is in a stable condition now, police said.Altogether 46 people were killed and at least 110 injured in police firings while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office in May 2021.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-04-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 13:45 IST
A man, arrested in a rape case, was injured in firing when he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on Thursday.

The man was arrested from the Batadrava police station area on Wednesday on the allegation of raping a girl, they said.

As he complained of chest pain, he was being taken to a hospital on Wednesday night, they said.

''On the way to the hospital, he wanted to relieve himself. But as soon as he got down from the vehicle, he pushed our personnel and started running,'' a police officer said.

When the man refused to stop even after repeated warnings, police had to fire and he was hit on the leg, the officer said.

He is at present undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

In another incident at Agomoni in Dhubri district, an operation was on to nab those involved in shooting at a former ULFA cadre.

When police tried to take the person involved in the shooting into custody, he allegedly attempted to escape. ''We had to fire and he was hurt on the leg. He is in a stable condition now,'' police said.

Altogether 46 people were killed and at least 110 injured in police firings while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office in May 2021.

