Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani taken to Assam after arrest

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-04-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:34 IST
Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was brought to Guwahati on Thursday morning after being arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat over a social media post, sources said.

After landing at the Guwahati airport around 11 am, Mevani was taken by road to Kokrajhar, around 220 km away, they said.

The prominent Dalit leader was arrested from Palampur town in Gujarat after a case was registered in Kokrajhar, said his aide Suresh Jat.

The case was filed under IPC section 153A, which deals with offences related to promoting enmity between communities, he said.

''As per a document shared by the officials of the Assam Police, an FIR has been lodged over a tweet by Mevani a few days back. However, the tweet has been withheld by Twitter. It was about Nathuram Godse,'' he added.

Mevani, an Independent MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, recently joined the Congress.

