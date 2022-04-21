Russia and Belarus will respond to NATO forces on borders - TASS cites foreign ministry
Russia and Belarus will respond to the strengthening of NATO forces on the borders of their countries, TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing a Russian diplomat.
"Together with Belarusian allies we have to respond to the military strengthening of NATO forces on the borders of the Union State (Russia and Belarus) and the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), and to coordinate steps in the international arena," Alexey Polishchuk, a diplomat in Russia's Foreign Ministry told TASS in an interview.
