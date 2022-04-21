Left Menu

Ukraine president's adviser says Russia realised it could not take Mariupol's Azovstal

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:17 IST
Ukraine president's adviser says Russia realised it could not take Mariupol's Azovstal
Oleksiy Arestovych Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia decided to blockade the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol because it cannot take it by force, Oleksiy Arestovych, Ukraine's presidential adviser said on Thursday.

"They physically cannot take Azovstal, they have understood this, they have taken huge losses there. Our defenders continue to hold it," Arestovych said at a briefing.

It "can also be explained by the fact that they have moved part of their forces (from Mariupol) to the North in order to reinforce the troops attempting to fulfill their main objective... advancing to the administrative boundaries of Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022