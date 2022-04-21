Goa: Prisoner attacks medical officer inside Central Jail

A prisoner allegedly assaulted a medical officer in the Central Jail at Colvale village in North Goa, an official said on Thursday.

Following the attack, the Indian Medical Association's Goa unit has sought stern action against the accused.

Dr Dilip Cuncolienkar, posted as a medical officer at the Central Jail, was assaulted by convict Cyron Rodrigues inside the prison premises on Wednesday, the official said.

In a complaint filed with the Colvale police station, Cuncolienkar has claimed that the attack was unprovoked and had occurred when he was inside the jail’s dispensary, he said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused rained blows on him and threw plates and syringe bottles at him.

The Central Jail's Superintendent Gouresh Kurtikar has also written to the police forwarding the complaint lodged by the doctor.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused, a senior officer said, adding that a separate chargesheet will be filed against him for this offence.

Meanwhile, the IMA Goa has expressed shock over the incident. IMA Goa President Dr Rufino Monteiro said the doctor was assaulted at a facility where the security levels are expected to be high.

“It is imperative that adequate security be provided for a doctor and his medical staff. We demand that stern exemplary punishment be meted out to the offending prisoner as a deterrent for the future,” Monteiro said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)