UK says latest sanctions hit Russian generals and defence firms

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:52 IST
Representative Image
Britain said its latest round of sanctions against Russia targeted military generals responsible for what it called atrocities in Ukraine, as well as individuals and businesses supporting Russian forces.

"Today's new wave of sanctions hits the generals and defence companies that have blood on their hands," foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

