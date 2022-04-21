Maha: Senior citizen killed by fellow inmate at de-addiction centre in Pune

A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by a fellow inmate at a de-addiction centre in Maharashtra's Pune in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accused, Sanket Alhat (24), was upset because no one from his family had come to meet him on his birthday and the victim Mohan Rathi used to abuse him, an official said.

''The victim and the accused were roommates. Alhat was upset and stressed as no one from his family had come to meet him on his birthday on April 16. Rathi also used to abuse him,'' assistant police inspector Prashant Kanase of Sinhgad Road police said.

The accused stabbed Rathi in the neck with a piece of glass around 3.30 am, following which the latter was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

Alhat was caught by the staff at the centre and police were informed, the official added.

