Left Menu

U.S. to give Ukraine another $500 mln to keep government running-Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:01 IST
U.S. to give Ukraine another $500 mln to keep government running-Treasury
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will provide Ukraine with further direct aid of $500 million to help its government continue critical government operations, on top of $500 million announced by President Joe Biden in March, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make the announcement during a meeting on Thursday with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, the Treasury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022