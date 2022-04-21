Left Menu

Man held for harassing woman colleague in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:16 IST
Man held for harassing woman colleague in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly harassing a woman colleague physically and on social media, police said.

The accused Mukesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, worked for a security agency, they said.

The 22-year-old complainant from Fatehpur alleged that besides harassing her on city roads, Mukesh also used cuss words at her.

“The accused also made social media accounts in her name and he used them to share objectionable posts about her. Besides, he sent her lewd messages on social media,” a police spokesperson said, adding that he was arrested from Sector 104.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022