MP: CBI arrests CGST official for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a superintendent of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) and Central Excise for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs two lakh bribe from a businessman on the promise of settling a case against him, officials said on Thursday. The official, Ankur Khandelwal, was arrested on Wednesday, they said. Searches were later conducted at the premises of Khandelwal and his colleague Chetan Saxena, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles, the officials said.

A case was registered against these two superintendents of CGST and Central Excise with Bhopal office at Arera Hills based on a complaint, which alleged that they had demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for settling a CGST case against his partnership firm. However, after negotiations, the accused had fixed bribe amount at Rs two lakh.

Khandelwal is being produced in a special court hearing CBI cases here.

