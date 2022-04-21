Left Menu

MP: CBI arrests CGST official for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Searches were later conducted at the premises of Khandelwal and his colleague Chetan Saxena, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles, the officials said.A case was registered against these two superintendents of CGST and Central Excise with Bhopal office at Arera Hills based on a complaint, which alleged that they had demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for settling a CGST case against his partnership firm.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:41 IST
MP: CBI arrests CGST official for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a superintendent of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) and Central Excise for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs two lakh bribe from a businessman on the promise of settling a case against him, officials said on Thursday. The official, Ankur Khandelwal, was arrested on Wednesday, they said. Searches were later conducted at the premises of Khandelwal and his colleague Chetan Saxena, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles, the officials said.

A case was registered against these two superintendents of CGST and Central Excise with Bhopal office at Arera Hills based on a complaint, which alleged that they had demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for settling a CGST case against his partnership firm. However, after negotiations, the accused had fixed bribe amount at Rs two lakh.

Khandelwal is being produced in a special court hearing CBI cases here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022