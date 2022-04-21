U.S. agency seeks to fine Montana wireless carrier tied to Russian oligarchs

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed a fine of $660,639 for a small Montana wireless carrier that commissioners said was indirectly controlled by Russian oligarchs since 2011.

The FCC voted to fine Truphone Ltd for exceeding statutory limits for ownership by foreign individuals or entities tied to FCC-issued licenses without FCC approval. The FCC is also requiring Truphone promptly file corrective transfer of control applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)