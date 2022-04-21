Left Menu

Kerala: Clashes break out between protestors, police over SilverLine project

An altercation erupted between the Congress workers and police in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:34 IST
Visuals from clashes between protestors and police on April 21 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An altercation erupted between the Congress workers and the police in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The protest was staged against the SilverLine project in kazhakkottam where the officials had arrived to lay stones.

The clash between the officials and the Congress workers soon aggravated when the police officials took charge and pushed back the protestors from Congress. The semi high-speed rail project, which is known as the SilverLine Project, aims to connect Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south minimizing a twelve-hour long distance to four hours. It was started by the Pinarayi Vijayan government during its second term.

The current government has started laying survey stones for the project across the state and the locals had been protesting against the project including the Congress and BJP citing feasibility reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

