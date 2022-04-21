Sex joint busted in Dilshad Colony

The Delhi Police have busted a sex racket arresting one man and four women in Dilshad Colony area in the northeastern part of the city, officials said on Thursday. The main accused, Darshan Saini, 55, is a resident of Jagatpuri and works as a pimp, they said. The bust came on Wednesday when police raided a house in Dilshad Colony following a piece of information, they said. To catch them in the act, police sent a constable, Vicky, as a decoy customer to the house in Dilshad Colony, where he met Saini, a senior police officer said. Saini introduced the decoy to a woman, who he said was the head of the business. He said she will show him the women to choose from, the officer said. She then showed the decoy three women saying the price od each was Rs 1,500. As it happened, the constable signalled the police team waiting outside, which raided the house and nabbed the five accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said. Police found that the house was owned by one Deepa who is absconding. Further investigation is in progress, they added.

