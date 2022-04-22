Two held for vandalising BJP's 'Pol Khol' rath in Mumbai

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly vandalising the BJP's 'Pol Khol' rath earlier this week, while two more are on the run in the case, an police official said.

According to the police, a case was registered against unidentified persons after a civic poll campaign vehicle of the BJP fashioned as a rath was vandalised in Cheetah Camp area of the city in the early hours of Tuesday. The 'Pol Khol' (exposure of corruption) vehicle was parked by a road and the shattered windscreen, caused by the pelting of a stone, was noticed in the morning, as per the complaint.

Arrested accused Krishikesh Varde played a key role along with his arrested colleague. The duo was nabbed from RCF locality in Chembur. ''With the help of local input and CCTV cameras installed near the spot helped police to established the identity of both the accused. Two teams trying to nab two more wanted accused in the case,'' the official said. Senior official from Chembur police station said, ''The two accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.'' PTI ZA NP NP

