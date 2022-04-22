Legal action against 17 DJs for 'loud music': Noida cops Noida, Apr'

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday seized equipment of 17 DJ operators and started legal action against them for not adhering to notices on playing music within permissible sound limits, officials said.

The police have been issuing notices to disc jockeys (DJs), party and marriage halls, religious places, including temples and mosques, among others, asking them to keep the loudspeaker sound within limits prescribed by court, they said.

“Legal action is also being taken against those who do not follow the instructions as the police are measuring the noise level with the help of audiometers. “In this sequence, despite notice being served on them, some DJs were found creating noise pollution and action has been taken against them,” the police said in a late night statement.

Five of these DJs were booked in Sector 39 area, and another five in the Dadri Police Station area.

The rest belonged to Dankaur, Beta 2, and Ecotech 3 police station areas, according to the statement. Amid incidents of violence during festivals in some states, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others. With Eid and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Adityanath has asked police to be extra cautious. Following the instructions against ''loud music'' by the UP government, the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar had on Tuesday served notices to around 900 religious places, including 602 temples and 265 mosques, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)