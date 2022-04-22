Left Menu

Top Ukrainian official says troops facing very difficult battle - Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 01:52 IST
A senior Ukrainian defence official on Thursday said the nation's military was facing "a very difficult battle" against a larger and better-equipped Russian force, the Interfax Ukraine news agency said.

It also cited Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar as telling national television that it took time to buy and arrange for the delivery of weapons, adding "we must be patient".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

