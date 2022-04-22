Top Ukrainian official says troops facing very difficult battle - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 01:52 IST
A senior Ukrainian defence official on Thursday said the nation's military was facing "a very difficult battle" against a larger and better-equipped Russian force, the Interfax Ukraine news agency said.
It also cited Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar as telling national television that it took time to buy and arrange for the delivery of weapons, adding "we must be patient".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Interfax Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Hanna Malyar
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to release 3rd list of positive indigenisation list of defence equipment today
Rajnath Singh releases 3rd positive list of defence equipment indigenisation
Rajnath releases 3rd list of weaponry to be banned for import to boost self-reliance in defence manufacturing
India has strong defence against cyber attacks: Power minister R K Singh
Ram Navami: J’khand to ensure defence exam candidates don’t face traffic issues