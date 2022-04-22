Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia has rejected proposal for an Easter truce
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Russia had rejected a proposal for a truce over the Orthodox Christian Easter period this weekend but added he still harbored hopes for peace.
Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video address. The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning.
