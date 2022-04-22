Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia has rejected proposal for an Easter truce

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 02:29 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Russia had rejected a proposal for a truce over the Orthodox Christian Easter period this weekend but added he still harbored hopes for peace.

Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video address. The Orthodox Easter service starts late on Saturday into Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

