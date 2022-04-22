U.S. charges ex-Honduras president with cocaine-importation conspiracy
- Country:
- United States
The United States has charged former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was extradited to the U.S. on Thursday, for alleged participation in a cocaine-importation conspiracy and related firearms offenses, the Justice Department said.
"The indictment alleges that Hernandez abused his positions in the Honduran government to partner with some of the largest and most violent drug traffickers in the world to traffic hundreds of thousands of kilograms of cocaine through Honduras for distribution in the United States," the U.S. Justice Department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-Why did the United States resettle only 12 Ukrainian refugees in March?
Honduran ex-president Hernandez to be extradited to U.S. next week
Honduran official says ex-president Hernandez to be extradited to U.S. next week
FACTBOX-Where you still need to wear a mask in the United States
U.S. plane scheduled to extradite Honduran ex-President Hernandez on Thursday