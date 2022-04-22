Canada would be supportive of Sweden and Finland joining NATO -PM Trudeau
Canada would support including Sweden and Finland in the NATO military alliance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted both countries to consider joining.
"Conversations are being had around Sweden and Finland looking to join NATO, and Canada, of course, is very supportive of that," Trudeau told reporters when asked if he backed the two countries joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
