Left Menu

Canada would be supportive of Sweden and Finland joining NATO -PM Trudeau

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-04-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 03:24 IST
Canada would be supportive of Sweden and Finland joining NATO -PM Trudeau
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada would support including Sweden and Finland in the NATO military alliance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted both countries to consider joining.

"Conversations are being had around Sweden and Finland looking to join NATO, and Canada, of course, is very supportive of that," Trudeau told reporters when asked if he backed the two countries joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022