J-K: Terrorists attack bus carrying CISF personnel; 1 died, 2 injured

A bus carrying 15 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were attacked by terrorists on Friday near Chaddha Camp in Jammu.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-04-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 09:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A bus carrying 15 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were attacked by terrorists on Friday near Chaddha Camp in Jammu. According to a senior CISF officer, the attack happened around 4.25 AM, while the bus was en route for the morning shift duties.

"CISF averted the terrorist attack, retaliated effectively, and made the terrorists run away," said a senior CISF officer. "In the line of action, one Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of CISF has lost his life and two others are injured," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

