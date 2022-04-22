Left Menu

Two killed, 1 injured in clash in Odisha's Koraput district

The clash occurred following an altercation between the residents of Sindhirpar and Jodiaguda villages, said Damonjodi Police Station Inspector-in-Charge IIC Gourahari Sahu. Police said in a fit of rage, a villager of Sindhirpar attacked two persons of Jodiaguda village killing them on the spot.

At least two persons were killed and one seriously injured in a clash between people of two villages in Odisha's Koraput district, police said Friday. The incident took place at Sindhirpar village under Damonjodi police station area when villagers were celebrating 'Chaiti Parba', a local festival on Thursday night. The clash occurred following an altercation between the residents of Sindhirpar and Jodiaguda villages, said Damonjodi Police Station Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Gourahari Sahu. He said the deceased persons were identified as Debendra Jani and Purna Naik while one Sumant Jani sustained serious injuries in the clash.

The injured person was shifted to a hospital in Vishakhapatnam, police said. Police said in a fit of rage, that a villager of Sindhirpar attacked two persons of Jodiaguda village killing them on the spot. While police detained two persons, a search is on to nab the main accused, who was absconding following the incident, said police. Keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation, a large police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any further flare-ups.

