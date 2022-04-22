Left Menu

43-year-old man, key witness in wife's murder case, shot outside Sonipat court

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 43-year-old man, who was a key witness in his wife's murder case, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants outside a court complex in Haryana's Sonipat on Friday, police said.

Ved Prakash, a resident of Mukinpur village in Sonipat, was going to attend a hearing in his wife's murder case when the bike-borne men shot him thrice and fled, they said.

''He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead,'' Additional Superintendent of Police, Sonipat, Nikita Khattar said over the phone.

She said the incident took place outside the court complex.

Ved Prakash's wife was murdered last year.

