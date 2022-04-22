Mephedrone worth Rs 24 lakh seized, one arrested

Mephedrone worth Rs 24.25 lakh has been seized and a man arrested in suburban Jogeshwari, Mumbai police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Irfan Faruque Sorthiya, resident of Yari Road, Versova, an official said.

The Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the crime branch arrested Sorthiya on Thursday evening near Jogeshwari bus depot and seized 163 grams of the banned substance from his possession, he said. Further probe is on.

