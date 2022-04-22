Left Menu

Armenian PM says he needs to consult Karabakh on any peace deal with Azerbaijan - agencies

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 22-04-2022 17:25 IST
Nikol Pashinyan Image Credit: Twitter (@NikolPashinyan)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan "behind the backs" of ethnic Armenians in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, news agencies reported.

He was speaking after Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev called for negotiations to take place soon on a peace treaty with Armenia, but said Yerevan would need to renounce any territorial claim against Azerbaijan.

