Armenian PM says he needs to consult Karabakh on any peace deal with Azerbaijan - agencies

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan "behind the backs" of ethnic Armenians in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, news agencies reported.

He was speaking after Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev called for negotiations to take place soon on a peace treaty with Armenia, but said Yerevan would need to renounce any territorial claim against Azerbaijan.

