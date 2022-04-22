Armenian PM says he needs to consult Karabakh on any peace deal with Azerbaijan - agencies
Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 22-04-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 17:23 IST
- Country:
- Armenia
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan "behind the backs" of ethnic Armenians in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, news agencies reported.
He was speaking after Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev called for negotiations to take place soon on a peace treaty with Armenia, but said Yerevan would need to renounce any territorial claim against Azerbaijan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Armenians
- Armenia
- Nikol Pashinyan
- Ilham Aliyev
- Armenian
- Yerevan
- Nagorno-Karabakh
- Azerbaijan
Advertisement