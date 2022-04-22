Left Menu

Got clues to narrow down on Ramajayam killers, TN govt. tells HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:16 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that it has got clues to narrow down on those who had allegedly murdered K N Ramajayam, brother of senior DMK leader and state minister K N Nehru, a decade ago in Tiruchirappalli.

When the matter came up today, state Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah told Justice V Bharathidasan that the police had obtained certain clues to achieve a break-through in the case and zero-in on the accused.

The State is also proposing to announce a reward money of Rs 50 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the culprit(s), Jinnah added.

After expressing his unhappiness over the probe so far done by the CB-CID and the CBI for over a decade, the judge had earlier directed the state government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Ramajeyam.

There was no break-through in the case even after the matter was handed over to the CBI, the premier agency in the country, the judge had observed then. Initially, the CB-CID probed the case.

The SIT should consist of both the State Police and the Central agency, headed by Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar and it would commence the probe afresh, the judge had said.

The judge was passing further interim orders on a petition filed by Ramajayam’s another brother K N Ravichandran, seeking the handing over of the investigation back to the State Police.

Ramajayam was found dead on the Tiruchy-Kallanai Road when he went for a morning walk on March 29, 2012.

As there was no progress in the probe by the CB CID, a judge of the Madurai High Court had transferred the case to the CBI, following a plea from Ramajeyam's wife Latha.

