Mexico says U.S. firm Vulcan accepts plan to turn quarry into touristic area

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:25 IST
  • Mexico

U.S. firm Vulcan Materials has accepted a proposal to convert a quarry near the Mexican beach town of Playa del Carmen into a touristic area, Mexican Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez told a news conference on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

