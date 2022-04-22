Mexico says U.S. firm Vulcan accepts plan to turn quarry into touristic area
U.S. firm Vulcan Materials has accepted a proposal to convert a quarry near the Mexican beach town of Playa del Carmen into a touristic area, Mexican Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez told a news conference on Friday.
