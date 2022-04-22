Left Menu

UP: Woman cop found hanging in her quarter

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 22-04-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 20:38 IST
UP: Woman cop found hanging in her quarter
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old woman police outpost in-charge allegedly hanged herself here on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Rashmi Yadav, was posted at Mohanganj Police Station.

According to police, Yadav, a Sub Inspector, had gone to her quarters on Friday afternoon, and when a constable was sent to her quarter, it was found locked, including the windows.

Later on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, the lock of the door was broken, and videography was done. When the police entered inside after breaking the locks, they saw Rashmi Yadav hanging from ceiling, SHO Amar Singh said.

Police said that senior officials have reached the spot, and investigations are going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022