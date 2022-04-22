UP: Woman cop found hanging in her quarter

A 33-year-old woman police outpost in-charge allegedly hanged herself here on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Rashmi Yadav, was posted at Mohanganj Police Station.

According to police, Yadav, a Sub Inspector, had gone to her quarters on Friday afternoon, and when a constable was sent to her quarter, it was found locked, including the windows.

Later on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, the lock of the door was broken, and videography was done. When the police entered inside after breaking the locks, they saw Rashmi Yadav hanging from ceiling, SHO Amar Singh said.

Police said that senior officials have reached the spot, and investigations are going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)