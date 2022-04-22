Security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra 2022 reviewed

Security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra were reviewed at a high-level meeting of security officials in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

''A joint security review meeting was held at Manasbal in which threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY) 2022,'' a police spokesman said.

He said the meeting was attended by DIG (central Kashmir) Sujit Kumar, Commander 3 sector Brigadier Atul Rajput and DIG CRPF Randeep K Rana.

Several other senior officers of police, Army and CRPF were also present in the meeting.

''A detailed security review of all locations enroute, including transit camps and base camps at Baltal and Domail, were taken. Senior officers also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of yatra convoys and availability of parking places. Disaster management plan was also reviewed,'' the spokesman said.

He said SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar briefed in detail about security arrangements to be put in place on yatra route, transit camps and base camps for smooth upcoming Yatra 2022 and also highlighted various challenges and issues of concern.

All the officers were directed to maintain highest level of alertness and ensure proper access control at the transit and base camps.

