Three SSPs transferred in Punjab
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:19 IST
The Punjab government on Friday transferred three senior superintendents of police (SSPs).
An official spokesperson said Arun Saini has been appointed the new SSP of Pathankot, while Swarandeep Singh has been appointed the SSP of Amritsar Rural.
Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu has been made the new SSP of Kapurthala, the official said.
