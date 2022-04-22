Nagpur: Man run over by train
A 38-year-old man was run over by a train in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday afternoon and the body of Rajendra Dhole was found near the tracks at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar after which an accidental death case was registered, he said.
