A Russian general said Moscow wants to seize all of southern and eastern Ukraine, far wider war aims than it had acknowledged as it presses on with a new offensive. Rustam Minnekayev said Moscow aimed to seize the eastern Donbas region, link up with the Crimea peninsula, and capture Ukraine's entire south as far as a breakaway, Russian-occupied region of Moldova.

FIGHTING * Ukraine's general staff said Russian forces had increased attacks along the whole frontline in the east of the country and were trying to mount an offensive in the Kharkiv region, north of the Donbas.

* Russia's defence ministry said its forces had captured a large arms depot in the Kharkiv region. * Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries were still "securely blockaded" at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where they have been holding out, Russia's defence ministry said. Russian forces have seized most of Mariupol, a southeastern port that has been the focus of heavy fighting.

* The U.N. human rights office sounded the alarm about growing evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, urging both Moscow and Kyiv to order combatants to respect international law. DIPLOMACY

* Moldova's foreign ministry said it was summoning the Russian ambassador and expressed deep concern about the Russian general's comments, saying it was a neutral country. * Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held discussions on Friday, the head of Moscow's delegation said, but Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said diplomatic efforts to end the war remained stalled.

ECONOMY * Ukraine is working with lawyers on a mechanism to use frozen Russian funds to compensate it for its economic losses, its justice minister told Reuters.

* World Bank President David Malpass said the food security crisis caused by the war was likely to last months and that Ukraine had suffered some $60 billion worth of physical damage. COMING UP

* Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said "there is a possibility" a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol could be opened up on Saturday. * United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

* The Pentagon said more than 20 countries will attend U.S.-hosted talks in Germany next week to consider Ukraine's long-term defence relationships once the war is over. QUOTES

"All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us, because we are the first in line. And who will come next?" - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (Compiled by Gareth Jones and Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)